14-year-old attacks mother, family fakes it as assault by unidentified persons in TN

CUDDALORE: A 14-year-old boy allegedly attacked his mother with a pair of scissors and falsely claimed that unidentified men had entered their house and assaulted her.

According to Chidambaram police, the 40-year-old victim, a resident of Chidambaram, was found with with neck injuries on Tuesday afternoon. The family initially claimed that two unidentified men armed with sickles had entered the house through the back door and attacked her before fleeing the scene.

“The woman was admitted to the ICU at Cuddalore Government Medical College Hospital,” said a police officer. During the investigation, under the instructions of district superintendent of police S Jeyakumar and supervision of town inspector K Ambedkar, police found inconsistencies in the family members’ statements and established that the woman’s son was behind the attack.

Police said the boy, who usually scored between 80% and 90% in exams, was upset by his mother’s repeated advice to study harder and her frequent reprimands. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a pair of scissors while she was asleep. The woman resisted, leading to a scuffle in which she sustained injuries. The boy later claimed that unknown persons had broken into the house, police said.

“When police explained the findings, the victim admitted the truth and requested that no action be taken against her son,” an officer said.

Based on a complaint filed by the boy’s father, the police have registered a case. The boy appeared to be mentally disturbed, and the family has arranged for psychological counselling, officials said.