15 days since inauguration, Melur GH Emergency Unit yet to be put to use

MADURAI: Even two weeks after its inauguration on October 6, the newly established Comprehensive Emergency Care Unit at the Melur Government Hospital (GH) is yet to admit or treat patients. Officials attribute the delay to the pending fumigation process, assuring that the facility will become operational in a few days.

The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin via video conferencing earlier this month. Built at a cost of Rs 9.20 crore, the emergency care unit includes an operation theatre, pre- and post-operative wards with a total capacity of 60 beds. However, the wards have remained unused for over 15 days.

Ragukulan, a resident of Melur, expressed frustration over the delay, stating that the new facility was long-awaited.

“The old emergency unit had limited space, leading to a long-standing demand for a new facility. After many years, a new unit was finally constructed. However, it has remained unused for the last 15 days, causing significant frustration among the locals.”