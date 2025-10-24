1,819 DPCs operating across state to expedite paddy purchase: TN minister Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam has clarified that 1,819 Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) are operating across Tamil Nadu to expedite paddy procurement, with 808 new centres added this year compared to last.

The minister said this during a review meeting on preparedness for the northeast monsoon on Wednesday. During the meet, he examined district-level reports on rain-induced crop damage, availability of seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides, and the status of crop insurance coverage for samba paddy.

“For procurement operations in the delta districts, 58 lakh gunny bags, 58 metric tonnes of jute, and 29,000 plastic tarpaulins have been kept ready. At the state-level, 2.65 crore gunny bags are in stock. The procured paddy is being stored safely not only in Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godowns but also in cooperative sugar mills and regulated market facilities,” Panneerselvam said.

With samba, thaladi, and pisanam cultivation in full swing, Tamil Nadu has so far received 82% more rainfall than normal this year. Fifteen districts, including Ranipet, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, and Virudhunagar, recorded rainfall exceeding 100% of the normal level.Procurement has increased from 32.41 lakh metric tonnes in 2019-20 to a record 48 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25.

Since the start of the current procurement season in September, 9.67 lakh metric tonnes have already been procured – the highest in recent years, he stated. The agriculture sector’s contribution to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2023-24 stood at Rs 1.5 lakh crore, accounting for 6% of the total GSDP — higher than the national share of 3.82%. Under the present government it has risen to 5.66% between 2021-22 and 2023-24, he added.