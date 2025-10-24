Can’t use temple funds to build commercial complexes: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Holding that temple funds cannot be utilised for constructing commercial or residential buildings, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to issue circulars to all temple authorities in this regard.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan issued the directive while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by A B Palani of Villivakkam, Chennai.

The petitioner sought a direction restraining the authorities from constructing commercial or residential complexes on lands owned by the deity, Muthukumaraswamy of Kandhakottam, using the temple’s funds.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the court had earlier ruled that surplus temple funds should not be diverted for construction of commercial complexes and that such funds may be used only for purposes expressly provided under Section 66 of the HR&CE Act, 1955.