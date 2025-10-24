Chennai sanitary staff to get free meal at worksite

CHENNAI: The state government has issued a Government Order (GO) to implement the free one-meal-a-day scheme for 29,455 sanitary workers within the Chennai Corporation limits, including staff working under private contractors, at a cost of Rs 59.29 crore for the first year.

The free meal initiative was among six special welfare schemes announced by the government on August 14 this year, following large-scale protests against the privatisation of waste management operations in two zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

According to the order issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department on October 14, the GCC will hire a catering agency on a three-year contract to prepare food in designated kitchens. The meals will be packed in tiffin boxes and distributed to sanitary workers at their respective workplaces.

Of the total workforce, 22,886 workers are engaged in the morning shift from 6 am to 2 pm and will receive lunch between 1.30 pm and 2 pm. Around 1,410 workers on the 2 pm to 10 pm shift will be provided dinner between 9.30 pm and 10 pm, while 5,159 workers on the night shift from 10 pm to 6 am will be given breakfast.

The order stated that the total cost of implementing the scheme would be Rs 186.94 crore over three years — including a 5% cost escalation in the second and third years — covering food preparation and distribution charges. The project has been accorded administrative sanction by the state government and will be implemented directly by the GCC using grants from the Sixth State Finance Commission.