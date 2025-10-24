Contract workers at TN's Ranipet BHEL seek better pay, more leaves

RANIPET: Around 300 contract workers of Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited's (BHEL) boiler auxiliaries plant (BAP) in Ranipet staged a protest in front of the BHEL's SIPCOT campus on Thursday seeking fair wage, benefits and more leaves. At present, around 1,000 contract employees work at the BHEL's Ranipet plant.

"While the central government's minimum wages are being implemented in public sector companies like NTPC, the BHEL administration continues to pay us the state government's minimum wages," alleged the workers, adding that the state government, which was supposed to revise the wages in 2023, has not done it yet.

Demanding wages for all 30 days in a month, R Kumar, general secretary of All Contract Workers Union in BHEL (Ranipet), said, "We are given salary only for 26 days. Salaries are being cut for Sundays and other public holidays. As a result, we are losing over Rs 1,000 every month."