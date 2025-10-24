Erratic power supply, closed anganwadi upset TN's Kempakarai villagers

KRISHNAGIRI: Power supply at the Kempakarai tribal village in Anchetti taluk has been erratic for the past four days, and the anganwadi has been shut since Thursday morning when TNIE visited the village. Kempakarai village in Doddamanju panchayat has more than 120 families, including tribals, in Anchetti taluk.

TNIE visited a Panchayat Union Middle School at Kempakarai, which is 120 km away from the district headquarters. At least 30 students here do not have an Aadhaar card, and many tribal students don't have birth certificates, a teacher, R Rajalakshmi, told TNIE.

"Due to irregular power supply for the past four days in the village, water could not be pumped using the sump. Similarly, we were unable to mark the attendance of students due to poor network in the village," Rajalakshmi added.

Seconding her, another villager, P Siva (60), said that only street lights have been functional for the past four days. From Wednesday night to Thursday morning, the power supply was completely shut down, he added.

When TNIE contacted a Tangedco official in Denkanikottai, he said, "The fuse in the spur line near Kempakarai had blown, and it was rectified on Thursday morning. The department received information only on Thursday morning, which is why it was addressed late. I was unaware of the power supply issues in the village for the past four days. As it is a hilly area, power lines can snap if tree branches fall on the power line, especially during the monsoon. People can contact the 'Minnagam' complaint number at 94987 94987."