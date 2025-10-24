Former Puducherry CM Narayanasamy demands entrance-based recruitment for nurses, warns of legal action

PUDUCHERRY: Former chief minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday urged the Puducherry government to conduct the recruitment of nurses by conducting entrance examinations instead of awarding marks on preferential grounds. He warned that the Congress would move the court if the current selection process was not reviewed.

Speaking to reporters, Narayanasamy criticised the ongoing recruitment of 712 nurses for Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Research Institute (IGMCRI), and objected to the allocation of five marks for those who worked in government hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic, and 15 marks based on employment seniority.

“This system goes against the established recruitment procedure of Puducherry government, which has always followed entrance-based selection. Making an exception now raises serious doubts,” he said. He further alleged that the process lacked transparency and pointed out that IGMCRI operates under a hospital society, which mandates adherence to proper recruitment norms. “If recruitment is not done through an entrance exam, we will not hesitate to approach the court,” he warned.

Narayanasamy also levelled corruption charges against the BJP–NRC coalition government, accusing it of irregularities in the issuance of licences to wholesale and retail liquor shops and restobars. While licence fees for FL1 (wholesale) and FL2 (retail) shops had been steeply increased, fees for FL2 (tourism category) were only marginally raised, allegedly to benefit restobars for obvious reasons, he claimed.