IGGGH & PGI performs Puducherry's first endoscopic discectomy in government sector

PUDUCHERRY: The Orthopaedic Department of Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGH & PGI) has successfully performed its first endoscopic discectomy surgery, marking one of the first such advanced spinal procedures not only in Puducherry but also in any government hospital setup in India, said a release from the hospital.

The procedure was led by the orthopaedic surgery team under Dr Prathap Vasigar. The patient, a 42-year-old man, had been suffering from a severe L5-S1 disc prolapse in the lumbar spine, rendering him unable to walk due to intense radiating back pain for over a month. After conservative treatments failed, surgery was recommended to alleviate the compressed spinal nerve.

Explaining the significance of the procedure, Dr Prathap Vasigar said, “We had to remove the disc material that had extruded and was compressing the nerves. Traditionally, this is performed through open or microscopic spine surgery, which involves more bone and soft tissue removal. However, with the latest endoscopic technique, we can access and remove the herniated disc through a keyhole incision, causing minimal damage to surrounding tissues. This ensures faster recovery and fewer complications.”