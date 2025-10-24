IGGGH & PGI performs Puducherry's first endoscopic discectomy in government sector

PUDUCHERRY: The Orthopaedic Department of Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGH & PGI) has successfully performed its first endoscopic discectomy surgery, marking one of the first such advanced spinal procedures not only in Puducherry but also in any government hospital setup in India, said a release from the hospital.
The procedure was led by the orthopaedic surgery team under Dr Prathap Vasigar. The patient, a 42-year-old man, had been suffering from a severe L5-S1 disc prolapse in the lumbar spine, rendering him unable to walk due to intense radiating back pain for over a month. After conservative treatments failed, surgery was recommended to alleviate the compressed spinal nerve.
Explaining the significance of the procedure, Dr Prathap Vasigar said, “We had to remove the disc material that had extruded and was compressing the nerves. Traditionally, this is performed through open or microscopic spine surgery, which involves more bone and soft tissue removal. However, with the latest endoscopic technique, we can access and remove the herniated disc through a keyhole incision, causing minimal damage to surrounding tissues. This ensures faster recovery and fewer complications.”
The surgery was performed on October 10 and was completed without any complications. The patient experienced immediate relief from pain and was able to walk the very next day. He was discharged within five days, significantly shorter than the hospital stay typically associated with conventional spine surgeries, which often require prolonged rehabilitation and recovery.
Dr Dharamveer Kumar Dubey, head of orthopaedic department, said, “This achievement reflects our commitment to bringing advanced medical procedures to the public sector. We are proud to offer cutting-edge spinal care to our patients without the financial burden often associated with private healthcare. Our goal is to ensure that world-class treatment is accessible to every citizen.”
Hospital superintendent Dr Ramesh called the surgical milestone “a defining moment in the evolution of healthcare services at IGGGH & PGI,” adding, “This is a testament to the futuristic vision of our orthopaedic department. We aim to continue expanding our capabilities and bring more advanced procedures to the public so that high-quality healthcare remains an achievable and affordable reality.”