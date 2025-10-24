Need better lighting at Srirangam station, passengers tell railways

TIRUCHY: Passengers, particularly senior citizens, alighting from trains at the Srirangam railway station at night complain of difficulties finding their way through the darkness due to the “inadequate” lighting on Platforms 3 and 4.

Mentioning those alighting from the rear coaches suffering the most, they urge the railway authorities to instal adequate lighting at all required spots or to have at least some trains halted on Platform 1, which they said is better lit and more accessible.

Besides regular commuters, pilgrims heading to the Ranganathaswamy temple and to the Jambukeswarar-Akilandeswari temple located about two kilometres away in Thiruvanaikoil alight at the Srirangam station. Until a few years ago, all long-distance trains, including the Rockfort, Mangaluru, Pallavan and Guruvayur express trains, halted at Platform 1, making it convenient for pilgrims to alight.

All Chennai-bound trains, however, now leave from Platform 1 while Tiruchy-bound trains are received only on Platform 4 and occasionally on Platform 3. Due to the poor lighting on Platforms 3 and 4, passengers, however, are now left inconvenienced, said KP Ranga Prasad, an IT professional from Tiruchy. "There are lighting poles on Platforms 3 and 4 but they do not emit sufficient light for passengers to walk safely along the platforms. The railway authorities should instal lights at either ends of the platform and replace the low-illumination LED lights with high-voltage ones. Though the same number of lights is installed on Platforms 1 and 2, the lights at the booking office, station master's office and at the commercial outlets result in sufficient brightness in the area,” Prasad added.