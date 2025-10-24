Parents lock school in protest over poor road, lack of amenities near TN's Vaniyambadi

TIRUPATTUR: Parents of students locked the Indira Nagar Government Middle School at Valaiyampattu panchayat near Vaniyambadi here on Thursday in protest against the poor condition of the road leading to the institution and lack of basic infrastructure.

Over 250 students study in the school, but the road to the campus has allegedly been remaining severely damaged for months, making it difficult and unsafe for children to commute.

According to parents, several students had fallen and sustained injuries while walking on the uneven, waterlogged path. They also complained that rainwater mixed with sewage had stagnated around the school premises, causing a foul smell and increase in mosquito breeding, resulting in students frequently falling ill.

As a mark of protest, parents, along with local residents, locked the school and demanded immediate repair of the road and improvement of the school’s infrastructure. Vaniyambadi rural police and local panchayat officials held talks with the parents and assured that the issue would be addressed soon, following which the parents called off the protest and reopened the school.