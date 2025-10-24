Pet dog bites owner’s nine-year-old son, 10 others in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: A pet dog has allegedly bitten 11 people, including the nine-year-old son of the owner, at Keelanalumoolaikinaru village near Tiruchendur.

The couple, who owned the dog, said it had bitten their son at the house late on Wednesday. After the attack, the couple allegedly released the dog. The canine then went on to attack 10 others in the village besides a few cows and goats in the street on Thursday, sources said.

The victims were shifted to the Primary Health Centre at Pichuvilai, where the doctors provided anti-rabies vaccine and referred them to Tiruchendur government hospital for a rabies immunoglobulin dose.

A doctor at Tiruchendur hospital said that the 11 victims were provided with rabies immunoglobulin at Tiruchendur GH, and they will be administered with subsequent doses on the third day, 27th and 28th days, he added. The dog was allegedly killed by the villagers; hence, we were unable to find whether it had rabies, said another doctor from Tiruchendur Government Hospital.