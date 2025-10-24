Realty firm granted clearance to build 1,250 flats inside protected Pallikaranai Ramsar site

CHENNAI: The NGO Arappor Iyakkam, in a complaint to Chief Minister M K Stalin, has alleged that environmental clearance and other approvals for construction have been granted to a prominent realty firm to build 1,250 apartment units on a plot falling inside the protected Ramsar site of the Pallikaranai marshland, as designated by the state wetland authority.

The NGO’s allegations pertain to the permission given to the project named Brigade Morgan Heights coming up on the Perumbakkam main road. When contacted, a spokesperson for Brigade Enterprises, which is constructing the project, said that the project has all necessary permissions and that statutory clearances have been obtained from relevant authorities.

“The Brigade Group has adhered to all applicable environmental regulations and project approval was granted only after a detailed site assessment by the concerned authorities. It is important to note that any Brigade project is taken forward only after the requisite approvals are obtained in compliance with applicable laws,” the spokesperson said.

The firm began the process of applying for environmental clearance in August 2022, three months after 1,247 hectares of Pallikaranai marshland was notified as a Ramsar site. Construction inside a designated Ramsar site is barred under Section 4 of Wetland Conservation and Management Rules, 2017.