Three men held for aiding transwoman in buying infant for Rs 3 lakh in TN

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested on Thursday in connection with a case involving a transwoman who had allegedly adopted a child illegally by paying `3 lakh to the child’s biological parent, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh and were reportedly under financial stress.

According to police sources, the arrested persons were identified as C Nakullayya (44), M Gousebasha (29) and N Bhuvanesh (19), all residents of Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district, who helped Maya (35), the transwoman, in buying the child from the parents. She is said to be a relative of Nakullayya.

Police sources said Maya, who got married six months ago, expressed her wish to adopt a child. Nakullayya then approached his son, Bhuvanesh, who works in a mechanic shop. Through his colleague Gousebasha, they found a couple in Bangarupalayam, Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, who were willing to give up their baby.

The child’s biological mother is a daily wage labourer and her father an auto driver. The couple, who already have two sons and one daughter, allegedly decided to give away their fourth child due to financial hardship.

The incident came to light when Maya brought the two-month-old girl to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital last week for treatment, and the Child Welfare Committee was alerted.

The government has taken custody of the child. Police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The three accused have been remanded to judicial custody. Maya and the child’s parents have not been arrested by the police yet.