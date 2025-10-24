TN objects UPSC’s choice of candidates for DGP post

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has objected to the three names shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the post of state Head of Police Force (HoPF/DGP).

Chief Secretary N Muruganandam has written a letter to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) explaining the reasons for the state’s objection, Minister for Natural Resources S Regupathy said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Regupathy rejected the allegations of Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami over the delay in appointing a full-time chief to the force and said, “A government that respects state’s rights cannot remain silent like Mr Palaniswami.”

The minister claimed that the UPSC did not accept the views of the govt, which is responsible for maintaining law and order in the state. The TN government had objected to the names proposed at the meeting conducted by the UPSC for selecting a panel of three names.

The UPSC, however, did not accept the state’s views and had sent its shortlist. The state is yet to receive a response for the letter sent by the chief secretary, Regupathy said.

The state had sent the names of Seema Agrawal, Rajeev Kumar and Sandeep Rai Rathore, the senior-most in contention, and G Venkatraman, Vannia Perumal, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Vinit Wankhede and Sanjay Mathur, who are eligible as per the union government rules.