TNCC chief’s remarks against WRD official stir controversy

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Works Department Senior Engineers Association (TNSEA) has condemned TNCC chief and MLA K Selvaperunthagai for allegedly using “disrespectful” language against WRD chief engineer Podhupani Thilagam of the Chennai Zone. The association has urged Thilagam to file a police complaint in this regard.

The controversy erupted after Selvaperunthagai criticised WRD officials during his visit to the Chembarambakkam reservoir on Wednesday. He was purportedly upset that he had not been informed either before or after the release of water from the reservoir following continuous rain in the catchment areas.

TNSEA general secretary A Veerappan, a retired Special Chief Engineer, told TNIE the officials had acted as per existing rules. “As per government guidelines, the executive engineer in charge of a reservoir has the authority to release surplus water when necessary. There is no rule that mandates informing MLAs or MPs,” he said.

However, Selvaperunthagai told TNIE that his comments were aimed only at ensuring timely communication. “We have to answer to the people. It is the duty of officials to share details such as water levels and the timing of surplus discharge,” he said.