TNSTC to remove topside panel advertisements on buses

COIMBATORE: Buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will soon get rid of the topside advertisements that block sunlight and hinder the view of the standees.

Following a high court directive, the Corporation has directed all its branches to remove advertisements placed on the topside glass panels of its buses.

As per the Madras High Court's direction, advertisements should not be placed on the side panels of TNSTC buses. Accordingly, branch managers have been instructed to remove the advertisements from these panels by Saturday and submit a report on the removal promptly, reads a circular.

All corporation branches have begun removing these advertisements on the orders of senior officials.

A senior officer at TNSTC Salem division, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that these advertisements were displayed on mofussil buses across the state.

"In the Salem division, out of 2,000 buses, advertisements were placed on around 1,000 buses, and so far, they have been removed from about 60%. To speed up the process, we have set a deadline of October 25. Removing advertisements from the side panel takes considerable time. The work is being carried out gradually," he said.

A senior officer from the Coimbatore division also said that the work is underway and steps have been taken to complete it as soon as possible.

Welcoming this move, R Mohanraj, state assistant secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government Transport Uniform Employees Union, told TNIE that placing advertisements in buses is against the Motor Vehicles Act.