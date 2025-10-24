Tribal houses under PM scheme lacks basic amenities in Kottayur

KRISHNAGIRI: 14 tribal houses constructed under PM JANMAN scheme in Kottayur panchayat in Anchetti taluk lacks basic amenities like water and road facilities and electricity connection. A family is living without power connection for the past six months. TNIE on Thursday visited a tribal habitation near Komarathanapalli in Kottayur panchayat of Anchetti taluk, which is 120 km away from the district headquarters.

Each house was constructed at the cost of Rs 5,73,000 under PM JANMAN scheme (2023- 2024) and 14 houses were constructed in the first phase six months ago, and nine more houses are under construction in the second phase.

H Rajanna (52) one of the beneficiaries of the scheme residing in the tribal habitation told TNIE that, "We are natives of Noorundhusamy Malai area and the district administration allocated land for our tribal people near Komarathanapalli. I shifted to this habitation before six months but it lacks road, water, and power connection facilities. Because of the lack of basic amenities our people were unable to live in the newly constructed houses. We also need a burial ground and drinking water facility. Due to lack of roads, we are passing through a patta land," he added.

Seconding him another beneficiary, B Thimma (35) of Noorundhusamy Malai said, "We farm in our native village and it lacks the basic amenities. The district administration should fulfil them, following which we will relocate to the new place."

Kottayur panchayat secretary Sivakumar said already many proposals for road, drainage, drinking water facilities worth Rs 14 lakh was sent to the district administration. Based on approval, next course of action will be taken. Thalli Block Development Officer Rajesh told TNIE that he would inspect the village and would enquire the matter. The issue will be solved in a phased manner.