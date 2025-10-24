Water draining slowly from paddy fields, TN's Nagapattinam farmers blame it on hyacinth-blocked canals

NAGAPATTINAM: While there has been a let-up in the rains that lashed the district until two days ago, farmers in several pockets complain that their paddy cultivation continue to be under rainwater.

Expressing concern that the samba - and even kuruvai - crops would be spoilt were the excess water to take further time to drain from the fields, they blame the authorities not clearing the water hyacinth blocking irrigation canals in the district for the situation.

While kuruvai paddy cultivation on roughly 2,400 hectares and samba paddy raised on 2,500 ha in the district were said to have come under rainwater as on Tuesday, S R Tamilselvan, the policy outreach secretary of the Tamil Nadu farmers protection association, said, “Around 25,000 acres of crops have suffered damage, and more than 10,000 acres are completely submerged in rainwater. The paddy has sprouted and become unfit for harvest."

Agriculture and farmers’ welfare department officials were not available for comment. Tamilselvan blamed the situation to the failure to remove water hyacinth blocking irrigation canals across the district, which, in turn, prevented the excess rainwater from draining from the fields. In particular, the water in paddy fields in Nagapattinam and Kilvelur taluks is draining slowly, he said.