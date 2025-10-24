Waterbody website will be ready with all details in two years: State tells Madras HC

MADURAI: The state government on Thursday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that necessary steps have been initiated to comply with its order that directed it to launch a dedicated website containing details of all waterbodies in the state. It would be implemented fully within two years, the government added.

The secretary of the water resources department (WRD) and the director of the Directorate of Survey and Settlement (DOSS) made the statement in separate reports filed by them before a special bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi, which exclusively deals with cases pertaining to waterbodies.

The bench was on Thursday hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate R Manibharathi over delay in implementation of the aforementioned order, which was passed on a batch of petitions filed by him against a road project that was carried out near the bunds of two major irrigation tanks - Vandiyur and Thenkal Kanmoi.

In the said order, the state government was directed to launch a dedicated website, containing a list of all waterbodies in the state, along with their survey number, physical location, area, dimensions, etc.

If the details are found to be incorrect, the court would initiate action against the officials concerned, the judges had warned. Following the filing of the contempt petition, the bench had sought a timeline from the government for complying with the above order.