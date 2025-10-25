18k students pursue higher education in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi achieved an inspiring Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 96.15%, with 18,130 students who cleared class 12 in academic year 2024-25 pursuing higher education. It is almost double the states GER of 49.1% in 2022-23, and triple of national GER of 29.50% for the corresponding period.

According to officials from the school education department, 18,855 students cleared class 12 exams held in May 2025. Of this, 18,734 (99.35%) applied for admission in higher educations, and 18,130 students got enrolled, taking the GER in the district to 96.15%. A total of 66 schools recorded 100% of students joining colleges.

Speaking to TNIE, chief education officer (CEO) D Chidambaranathan said the GER of 96.15 % has been arrived by consolidating students of government schools, government-aided schools and private schools, and it was not the practice previously. The GER figure was 84% (government schools only) in academic year 2023-24.