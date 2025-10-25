75,000 personnel to be deployed; DMK, allies cautious about exercise

CHENNAI: With the announcement to commence Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu imminent, officials in the Public (Elections) Department headed by the Chief Electoral Officer said around 75,000 personnel are likely to be engaged in the massive exercise to be carried out at polling booth level.

Sources TNIE spoke to said that the spade work for conducting the exercise has been almost completed. TN CEO Archana Patnaik was among the CEOs from few States who attended a two-day meeting at the ECI in Delhi regarding the exercise this week.

On the preliminary work taken up for the SIR, one of the officials here said, they have been first ensuring that necessary human resources are in place to carry out the work. “Following our request to political parties to appoint their booth-level agents. We have asked all recognised political parties in Tamil Nadu to appoint one BLA per booth, as they are entitled to. Most of them have appointed the BLAs, and a few are in the process," the official said.

The staff who will be drawn from various departments from various departments of the government for SIR will be nominated as Booth Level Officers (BLOs), BLO Supervisors, District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) for the exercise.

The sources said once the notification for SIR is issued, the CEO will consult the political parties at the State level to know their views and suggestions, while the DEOs and EROs will conduct similar exercises at the district and Assembly constituency level, to make the political parties understand the process involved in this exercise.