7K schools, 82K students register for RTE quota in TN

CHENNAI: At least 7,717 schools across the state have registered under the Right to Education (RTE) quota for the 2025-26 academic year. As per an official release from the school education department, a total of 81,927 students have applied for LKG and 89 students for Class I under the 25% reservation mandated by the RTE Act, 2009. The final phase of the admission process will take place next week.

On October 30, eligible children will be admitted to schools where the number of applicants does not exceed available seats. On October 31, schools with more applicants than seats will conduct a draw of lots in the presence of the head of the institution and parents. After which, all selected students will be officially tagged under RTE quota in the EMIS portal, ensuring their inclusion in the academic roll for the year.

It may be noted that the state government had announced the commencement of admissions after receiving TN’s due share of RTE reimbursement funds from the union government, following SC direction. Authorities reiterated that no fees will be collected from RTE-eligible children. Any amount already collected must be refunded in seven working days.