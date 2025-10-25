Applicants visiting RTOs in Coimbatore forced to 'contribute' to Flag Day fund

COIMBATORE: For applicants visiting the regional transport offices across the district, contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, which is usually voluntary, has been made mandatory by officials. The 'contribution' is fixed at Rs 250 for each service availed by the applicant.

As part of the Armed Forces Flag Day is observed on December 7, each government department is allegedly given a target to collect contributions from the public.

R Parvathy, an applicant who visited the Regional Transport Office in Coimbatore Central, said, "I applied for a permanent driving licence for both two-wheeler and four-wheeler. In the first week of October, I completed my driving test at the RTO and was mandated to donate Rs 500 to the Armed Forces Flag Day contribution. When enquired, staff explained that senior officials have tasked them to collect Rs 250 for a service. As I went to obtain a driving licence for both two-wheeler and four-wheeler, they asked for a total of Rs 500."

She added that she was not even given a receipt for the collection by the staff.

"When I demanded a receipt, the staff said that the receipt would be attached with the application. Upon verifying the receipt, the transport inspector will approve the file. As I do not want to visit the office again after taking leave, I did not raise further questions. I was also worried that they would reject the test," she said.