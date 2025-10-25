Bharathiar University replaces 10 HoDs over tenure violation

COIMBATORE: For the first time, Bharathiar University (BU) has replaced the Heads of Departments (HoDs) who had been serving for several years in 10 postgraduate departments in violation of a three-year rotation norm. The replacements came into effect on Wednesday.

Teaching faculty of the university welcomed the move as they had been demanding the implementation of the three-year tenure norm for the post of HoD, similar to other state universities like Madras University, Bharathidasan University, among others.

Official sources say as per the BU Statutes and Act, HoDs can hold the post for only three years. If they continue beyond this period, it is considered a violation. Once the three-year tenure ends, the university should replace them and appoint another teaching staff based on seniority for the HoD post.

However, the norm was not followed by the previous registrars and top officers so far. As a result, professors who held HoD positions continued in the same post until retirement, denying equal opportunities for others.