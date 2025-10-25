Corporation claims Madurai monsoon-ready, but clogged canals tell a different story

MADURAI: Even though the city corporation has announced that desilting works covering over 60 km of canals have been completed as part of monsoon preparedness, residents allege that several key canals are still poorly maintained and choked with waste and debris.
According to the civic body’s recently released monsoon preparedness report, Madurai, has 16 major stormwater channels spanning 86.56 km, and as part of pre-monsoon measures, desilting and cleaning works were taken up along 61.58 km at an estimated cost of around Rs 2.3 crore. Corporation officials also claimed that cleaning works across 60 km have been completed, and desilting continues in the remaining stretches.
To improve efficiency, the corporation has also deployed a special amphibious approach system using a mini robotic vehicle to clean inaccessible canals, and the equipment has reportedly covered nearly 3,000 metres of canals, clearing silt, waste, and plastic debris. Officials also added that 146 waterlogging-prone locations were identified and are under continuous monitoring. However, contesting these claims, residents and activists stated that several major canals in the city are still in poor condition.
M Raja of Vaigai Makkal Iyakkam said, “The Kiruthumal canal stretches from Virattipathu to Ellis Nagar, has not been properly maintained. Likewise, the Sottathatti and Chinthamani canals that carry water to the Vandiyur tank are clogged with waste. Hence, the civic body and the Water Resources Department (WRD) should jointly maintain these canals instead of partially cleaning them up.
T Nageshwaran, a city-based activist, said that rampant garbage dumping into canals often leads to severe clogging, hindering rainwater flow and causing waterlogging during the monsoon. “Beyond cleaning, the corporation must also enforce strict measures to prevent waste disposal into the canals,” he added. Responding to the allegations, corporation commissioner Chitra Vijayan said that canal cleaning works are being carried out in all zones, including at Anupanadi canal near Simmakkal. “Since several canals fall under the PWD, the corporation has limited jurisdiction. However, we are removing waste that causes blockages, and once fully cleaned, boom barriers will be installed to prevent garbage dumping,” she added. She further added that priority is being given to waterlogging-prone areas and assured that works are being carried out properly.
Meanwhile, sources from the Water Resources Department said that a special tender has been floated for the maintenance of the Panthalkudi canal, which will include desilting and strengthening of concrete walls.
Solai M Raja, ward 64 councillor and opposition leader of the council alleged that the corporation should have completed such works ahead of the monsoon. He also echoed that many canals remain unmaintained in the city.