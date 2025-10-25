DVAC arrests Nagercoil Circle Inspector for accepting Rs 1.15 lakh bribe from history-sheeter

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials in Kanniyakumari district caught Nesamony Nagar Circle Police Inspector red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1.15 lakh from a history-sheeter at his residence to relieve him from a case.
DVAC sources said the Police Inspector was identified as Anbu Prakash (58), attached to the Nesamony Nagar Circle in the Nagercoil Sub-Division of Kanniyakumari district police.
According to sources, Rajan alias Chanthai Rajan, a resident of Nagercoil, had filed a complaint with the Kanniyakumari DVAC on Friday alleging that Inspector Anbu Prakash had demanded a bribe from him for disposing of a case registered against him at the Asaripallam Police Station earlier this year as a ‘mistake of fact’.
Following the complaint, a trap was organised for the alleged demand of Rs 1,15,000 by Inspector of Police, Nesamony Nagar Circle. On Friday night, the inspector reiterated the demand and accepted the bribe amount at his house in the Layam area near Nagercoil from the complainant, when DVAC sleuths led by ADSP Miklin Escol caught him red-handed.
DVAC sources added, “Phenolphthalein test was conducted on the left hand of the Circle Inspector at the portico of his house and proved positive. The bribe amount was recovered and was intact.”
The Circle Inspector was arrested and produced before the Nagercoil Judicial Magistrate-II in the early hours of Saturday morning and was remanded to judicial custody till September 7. However, he was admitted to the Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital considering his health condition. Further investigation was under way.
Police sources said the complainant, Rajan alias Chanthai Rajan (47), was an ‘A plus’ history-sheeter.