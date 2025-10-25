DVAC arrests Nagercoil Circle Inspector for accepting Rs 1.15 lakh bribe from history-sheeter

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials in Kanniyakumari district caught Nesamony Nagar Circle Police Inspector red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1.15 lakh from a history-sheeter at his residence to relieve him from a case.

DVAC sources said the Police Inspector was identified as Anbu Prakash (58), attached to the Nesamony Nagar Circle in the Nagercoil Sub-Division of Kanniyakumari district police.

According to sources, Rajan alias Chanthai Rajan, a resident of Nagercoil, had filed a complaint with the Kanniyakumari DVAC on Friday alleging that Inspector Anbu Prakash had demanded a bribe from him for disposing of a case registered against him at the Asaripallam Police Station earlier this year as a ‘mistake of fact’.