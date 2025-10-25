Four dead, one injured in Kovai road accident

COIMBATORE: Four people were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a tree on the side of Siruvani Road at Perur Chettipalayam in Coimbatore district late on Friday.

The accident occurred at around 10.45 pm. Police identified two of the deceased as Harish (21) and Prakash (22) of Thanjavur district, both employed at a car wash centre in Perur. Police said the owner and manager of the car wash centre were on their way to the hospital to identify the victims. The remaining deceased are suspected to be employees of the same establishment.

A fifth occupant, Prabhakaran (23), sustained severe injuries and is in a critical state. He was admitted to CMCH. Further investigation is on.