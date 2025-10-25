Gulf Air fined Rs 1L for disallowing Chennai man on flight over single name on passport

CHENNAI: Disallowing a Chennai resident from boarding a flight from Moscow to Dubai because his passport had only a single name has proved costly for Gulf Air as a city consumer forum on Wednesday directed the airlines to pay him Rs 1.1 lakh for deficiency in service.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by ex-MLA and advocate Nizamudeen, a resident of Vepery, who was scheduled to travel from Moscow to Dubai on Gulf Air on February 9, 2023 for an urgent meeting the next day.

At the Moscow airport, the airline’s officials stopped him from boarding the flight. Citing the Ground Operations Attention notice issued by UAE government to all airlines, they said his passport had only a single name and that the travel document was supposed to have two words.

Nizamudeen alleged that he was made to wait for a long time and not given clear answers. Gulf Air staff blamed it on a mistake by the booking agent. Nizamudeen also asked why the airlines did not inform him when he had booked the tickets two weeks prior to his travel schedule.