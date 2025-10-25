Health dept panel finds Chennai dental college ex-HoD guilty of sexual harassment

CHENNAI: The three-member committee, constituted by the Health and Family Welfare Department to inquire into the allegations of sexual harassment against a senior faculty of the Government Dental College in Chennai, has found the charges against him to be prima facie true.

After the committee submitted its preliminary report in this regard recently, a senior official in the Directorate of Medical Education and Research said that charges have been framed under Section 17(b) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules (which deals with the procedure to be followed for imposing major punitive measures) against I Ponnaiah, the former HoD of the Oral Pathology Department of the college.

The senior official said that, as per norms, an officer will now be appointed to conduct inquiry within 30 days, and the accused person will also be given the opportunity to present his side. The government will take action based on the final report submitted by the inquiry officer.