Tamil Nadu

Plea against Muthuramalinga Thevar’s biopic ‘Desiya Thalaivar’

Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought counter affidavit from the Central Board of Film Certification, among others, on a PIL that sought cancellation of the censor certificate granted to the film ‘Desiya Thalaivar’, a biopic of freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

The litigant M Chakkaravarthy, president of Devendrar Panpattu Kazhagam of Ramanathapuram, alleged that the film, which is set to release on the birth anniversary of the leader on October 30, contains scenes degrading other communities and their leaders and could lead to communal disharmony and violence.

During the hearing, deputy solicitor general sought time to file counter, following which a bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan issued notice to the producer and director of the movie.

Another petition seeking a direction to form a special committee under a retired high court judge to review the film was tagged along with the PIL.

Muthuramalinga Thevar
Desiya Thalaivar

