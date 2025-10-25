Police knock on Madras HC doors, get bail of murder suspects cancelled

SIVAGANGA: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently cancelled the bail granted granted by a trial court to two suspects in a 2024 murder case based on an appeal by police.

According to a police press release, Samayadurai and Singamuthu of Thirupuvanam were arrested by Thiruppachetti police for their alleged role in the murder of Sonaimuthu at Nattakudi on July 20 this year. They subsequently sought bail. Since the two were involved in another murder case in 2024 in the same police station limits, police filed a petition before the High Court seeking to cancel the bail in 2024 case, stating the two had misused the liberty of bail.

The High Court, considering the merits of the case, cancelled the bail. Subsequently the two were remanded back in prison, the press release stated.

Citing this, district police on Friday said similar measures would be taken against repeat offenders and history sheeters as part of its efforts to control crime in the district.