Publicise SOP on removing private videos from web: Madras HC to centre

CHENNAI: Directing the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to give wide publicity through the media on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for dealing with complaints of uploading of non-consensual intimate images (NCII) and videos on digital platforms, the Madras High Court ordered that diligent steps must be taken to alleviate the woes of affected women whenever complaints are filed.

Justice M Dhandapani passed the orders recently while disposing of a petition by a woman advocate seeking a direction to the MeitY to take action to remove her NCII uploaded by an ex-friend on digital platforms.

The judge said insofar as the SOP is concerned, it is to be stated that the victims of NCII content ought to be made known about the procedure formulated by the first respondent — MeitY — so that the said victims could take effective action by following the steps detailed in the SOP. In such a view of the matter, this court directs the respondents to take steps to give extensive publicity with regard to the SOP.