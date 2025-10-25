Puducherry to get daily flight connectivity to Rajahmundry from October 26

As per the revised schedule, an IndiGo ATR-72 aircraft will depart from Rajahmundry at 10:05 a.m. and arrive in Hyderabad at 11:20 a.m., before departing Hyderabad at 11:50 a.m. and reaching Puducherry at 1:45 p.m.

The return leg from Puducherry includes a 2:05 p.m. departure to Bengaluru, arriving at 3:30 p.m., followed by a 3:55 p.m. return flight to Puducherry, touching down at 5:20 p.m.

The aircraft will then depart Puducherry at 5:40 p.m. for Hyderabad, arriving at 7:25 p.m., before its final leg from Hyderabad at 7:55 p.m. to Rajahmundry, where it will land at 9:10 p.m.

The Airport Director noted that the new schedule marks an important milestone for the Union Territory by strengthening air links with major economic and cultural centres in South India.

The services are aimed at offering passengers greater travel flexibility, seamless connectivity and improved accessibility through reliable daily operations.

The initiative is also expected to support tourism, promote business travel and contribute to economic development in the region by attracting more visitors and investors.

Puducherry Airport, operated under the Airports Authority of India (AAI), continues to focus on enhancing passenger facilities and expanding flight operations to meet growing travel demand.

Passengers have been advised to contact IndiGo Airlines for ticket bookings and the latest updates on flight operations. The revised schedule underscores the airport’s commitment to improving aviation infrastructure and fostering regional growth through enhanced connectivity.