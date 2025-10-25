Thoothukudi fishers return to shore after IMD warning on gusty wind

THOOTHUKUDI: Fishermen who went into the sea on Thursday after a five- day wait due to rain returned to the shore on Friday in the wake of warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) about gusty winds in the sea.

Country boat and mechanised fishing vessels, which have been staying onshore due to inclement weather conditions, set sail into sea in the wee hours on Thursday. Meanwhile, the IMD reported formation of a low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal, and that it was likely to concentrate into a depression on Saturday, and intensify into a deep depression by Monday, and further into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning.

Further, the IMD stated that there would be squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusty wind of 55 kmph along the coast off TN, south Andhra Pradesh, over Gulf of Mannar and Comorin from October 24 - 26. Fisheries department assistant director Janarthanan said over 300 country craft and 100 mechanised vessels set sail on Thursday, and they were instructed to return immediately. They came ashore on Friday.