Toddler, two more killed in separate wall crash incidents in TN

TIRUPATTUR/ ARIYALUR: Three people died in two separate wall collapse incidents on Friday. In Ambur, a one-and-half-year-old girl from Kumaramangalam died after a sidewall near her house collapsed while she was playing.

The Omerabad police identified the girl as P Aravarshini, daughter of Poovarasan. Both parents of the child are working for a private shoe company and had gone to work when the incident took place. The girl was under the care of her grandmother Valli. Aravarshini is the second child of the couple. The wall collapse took place around 10.40am. The child was initially rushed to Ambur Government Hospital, where she was given first aid. She was later referred to Vellore Medical College and Government Hospital in Adukkamparai where she died.

According to the police, the sidewall, approximately 5ft in height and 3m in breadth, was old and had become weak due to continuous rain. As it served as a compound wall between Poovarasan’s house and his neighbour’s, they left it as it is. The collapsed portion is part of of a larger wall that was demolished earlier, the officer said. Postmortem will be conducted on Saturday.

In Ariyalur, two men died after a wall collapsed during a hut renovation at Thularankurichi village near Udayarpalayam on Thursday night. The deceased were identified as S Anbalagan (50) and C Ramachandran (55) from Thularankurichi village.

Police said Anbalagan was removing an old wall with the help of Ramachandran on Thursday evening. While they were working, a mud wall that had become weak due to rain collapsed on them. Both men were trapped under the debris.