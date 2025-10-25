Vijay to meet kin of Karur stampede victims in Chennai

CHENNAI/ KARUR: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay is set to meet in Chennai the families of those who lost their lives in the Karur stampede on September 27. The meeting is likely to take place over the weekend or early next week, depending on the weather, according to party sources.
After weeks of deliberation on whether to hold the meeting in Karur, the TVK leadership decided to bring the families to Chennai, citing logistical difficulties, sources said. Several private marriage halls in Karur declined to host the event, citing difficulty in dealing with large crowds. TVK functionaries in Karur have begun contacting the bereaved families and arranging transport and accommodation for three to four members from each household. The meeting is expected to be held at a private venue in Chennai.
However, the move has met with mixed reactions among the victims’ kin. While some have agreed to travel, many others say they are still mourning and find the request inappropriate. Devendiran from Vadivel Nagar, the husband of Suganya (33), told TNIE that TVK workers informed him to be ready by Sunday or Monday. “They said Vijay cannot come because of the CBI inquiry, but wants to meet us,” he stated.
Ramakrishnan, uncle of deceased civil engineer Ravikrishnan from LNS Gramam, said, “We have not recovered from the loss. It doesn’t feel right.” Perumal of Velusamypuram, who lost his daughters Palaniyamma (11) and Kokila (14), said no one from the party had contacted him. “Even if they do, we will not go. It’s not appropriate for victims’ families to visit the leader. He should come here,” he said. Baskaran, uncle of victim Ajitha (21), from Aravakkurichi echoed similar sentiments, calling the move “insensitive.”
Meanwhile, party sources said Vijay is keen to meet the families before resuming his next round of political activities. “Since arrangements in Karur faced difficulties, the leadership opted to shift the venue to Chennai. The party has taken full responsibility for facilitating the meeting,” a TVK functionary said. The party has also decided to replace roadshows with public meetings to prevent similar tragedies in future.