22-year-old youth from Tiruppur among dead in Kurnool bus fire

TIRUPPUR: In the Andhra Pradesh bus fire accident in the wee hours of Friday, a youth from Tiruppur too was charred to death along with many other passengers. He was identified as Yuvan Shankar Raja (22), son of Raja and Shanthi from Lakshmi Nagar in Tiruppur district.

The couple has one more son – Jayaprakash (25). Yuvan was employed at a private medical laboratory in Hyderabad. He could not get leave for Deepavali this year and so he planned to visit Tiruppur after the festival and go to Tiruvannamalai with his family, as they usually do.

“When he (Yuvan) finally got leave, he boarded the bus from Hyderabad when the accident happened. It was his first homecoming after joining work six months ago,” R Deleepkumar, Yuvan’s uncle, told TNIE.

The AC sleeper bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru had caught fire after a collision with a motorcycle on NH 44 near AP’s Kurnool district. The AP government has announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh, while the central government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased.