Bharathidasan University gives nod for hiring full-time registrar after long delay

TIRUCHY: The Bharathidasan University (BDU) syndicate has recently approved the appointment process for a full-time registrar and controller of examinations, ending months of delay in filling the key administrative posts. The selection process is expected to commence soon, according to Vice-Chancellor committee members.

Confirming the development, V Rajesh Kannan, vice-chancellor committee member of BDU, said the syndicate, in its meeting held on September 22, approved the recruitment of the two posts. “The process will be carried out as per the university statutes,” he added.

According to the BDU statute, a three-member committee will be constituted, comprising a nominee from the Governor, a nominee from the syndicate, and a nominee from affiliated colleges. In case any SC/ST candidates are in the fray, a nominee from the category will also be included. The final selection will be placed before the syndicate for approval. Notably, the registrar post at BDU has been held by officials in charge since 2020, while the controller of examinations post has been under an in-charge arrangement since early 2024.

While the move has been welcomed, academicians have expressed concern that several other statutory positions remain under ‘in-charge’ arrangements. Posts such as directors of distance education, academic staff college, research, and the curriculum development cell are still being handled by additional staff in charge. Faculty members said this system undermines merit-based governance and creates an administrative bottleneck.