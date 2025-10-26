Broken liquor bottles turn menace in TN's Hogenakkal

DHARMAPURI: Hogenakkal residents urged the district administration to take steps to keep liquor bottles away from tourism sites. Locals stated that this could cause injuries among tourists, and strict screening must be undertaken.

While tourism has been banned in Hogenakkal due to high inflow in the Cauvery, standing at 65,000 cusecs on Saturday, locals are irked by broken glass pieces washing ashore in the tourist area, which causes injuries.

Speaking to the TNIE, P Mariappan, a shopkeeper in Hogenakkal, said, "Most tourists who purchase liquor keep to themselves and respect local businesses, people and our culture here. However, some are unruly and break the glass liquor bottles by throwing them at boulders and during floods, these bottles wash ashore."

Another resident, K Sivakumar, a coral operator, said, "We cannot stop tourists as it would only cause conflict. We want liquor to be banned at Madame check post. Both plastic and glass bottles could be stopped here. This could minimise pollution. Moreover, the 7-km stretch between Madame and Hogenakkal is also a forest area where elephants, monkeys, deer and other wildlife pass through. Therefore, it should be protected. Further, the local fishers and coracle operators working here often walk without slippers, therefore, broken glass bottles pose a risk."

When the TNIE reached out to officials in Pennagaram BDO office, they said, "The forest department has set up boards with penalties and punitive measures to prevent such activities. We also undertake regular cleanup, but it is every tourist's and local resident's duty to protect the tourism area and the forest. We will also take strict measures to curb littering."