Central government disburses Rs 2 lakh solatium to kin of Karur tragedy victims

KARUR: The union government on Friday disbursed the solatium of Rs 2 lakh announced for the family members of each of the 41 who died during the stampede that occurred during the TVK’s election campaign in Karur on September 27. Several families confirmed receiving SMS alerts for the amount credited to their bank account.

While the Tamil Nadu government has disbursed financial aid for both the deceased and the injured, the union government and the TVK are yet to disburse the compensation promised to the injured. Over 100, including 94 from Karur, sustained injuries in the stampede.

The state government had within two weeks of the incident released Rs 10 lakh for the family members of each of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for those with major injuries and Rs 50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries.

Soon after the stampede, Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State L Murugan visited the site and also met the victims’ families. The union government then announced the Rs 2 lakh assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the family members of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

TVK sources attributed the delay in disbursement to discrepancies in the government’s list of injured persons. “Verification is under way from our end to ensure genuine beneficiaries receive the funds soon,” they added.

Meanwhile, senior TVK members on a proposed visit with Vijay said only family members of those who died during the stampede will be taken to Chennai to meet the party president.

HC seeks police’s reply to bail application of ex-cop held for defaming judge

Chennai: Justice K Rajasekar of the Madras High Court on Saturday directed the Greater Chennai Police to file reply to the bail application moved by retired police officer R Varadarajan who was arrested on October 7 for making defamatory comments against an HC judge for ordering the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of 41 persons in the Karur stampede on September 27. The government advocate for the police sought time for responding to the bail application. Subsequently, the judge adjourned the hearing to October 27 directing the police to file the reply. Varadarajan approached the HC seeking to be enlarged on bail following the denial of bail by the principal sessions court.