DMK branch secretary dies in road accident in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: A DMK branch secretary was killed and two others were injured after being hit by a car near Villupuram on Saturday evening.

According to police, M Ramadass (35) of Veliyampakkam was serving as a DMK branch secretary. On Saturday evening, he and his friends N Deena alias Chandru (36) and D Thiruvengadam (45) parked their two-wheeler along Mambalapattu service road and were consuming liquor. A car coming from the Mambalapattu road mowed down the three persons and sped away. While Ramadass died on the spot, Chandru sustained injuries to his hip and leg, while Thiruvengadam suffered a fracture in his right leg.

The injured were taken to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam and Ramadass’s body was sent for post-mortem.

Police seized he car and arrested the driver, Narendran of Kondangy near Villupuram. Inquiry revealed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

A local resident said, “This stretch of road is often used by people consuming liquor because it has little traffic. Authorities should take steps to prevent such gatherings.”

The deceased was a close relative of former DMK MLA N Pugazhenthi of Vikravandi and was allegedly involved in a murder case.