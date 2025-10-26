Families of Karur stampede victims leaves for Chennai to meet TVK Chief Vijay

KARUR: Nearly 150 relatives of those killed in the Karur stampede travelled from Karur to Chennai on Sunday evening to meet Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay on Monday, marking the actor-politician’s first in-person interaction with the bereaved families.

According to party sources, the TVK arranged five Omni buses that departed from Vennamalai after receiving instructions from the party headquarters to ensure all families reached Chennai by night. The meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday in Mamallapuram.

Of the 31 families in Karur who lost loved ones in the stampede during Vijay’s public rally at Velusamypuram on September 27, six to eight opted out of the visit, citing health issues, ongoing 30th-day rituals, or a reluctance to travel. TVK cadres were still trying to persuade a few who remained hesitant, sources said.

To coordinate the journey and ensure safety, senior district secretaries including Erode district secretary Balaji, Coimbatore’s Sambath Kumar, Madurai’s Vijay Anban, Pudukkottai’s Parvesh, and others were placed in charge of logistics.