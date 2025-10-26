First in TN, wild boar shot dead for destroying crops

VIRUDHUNAGAR: For the first time in the state, a wild boar that had been destroying crops in Mannarkottai village was shot dead by the forest department officials in the early hours of Friday.

According to officials, the action was taken in line with the G.O (D) No. 07, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, dated January 9, 2025, which allows controlled shooting of wild boars that stray beyond three kilometers from forest area and damages farmlands.

Based on complaints from farmers in Mannarkottai, located about 35 km from the Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve, a joint inspection was carried out by the forest officials, the village administrative office, and the panchayat secretary. After confirming the damages, the team recommended the controlled shooting of the animal.

Later, under the supervision of Srivilliputhur Range Officer Chellamani, forest officials kept vigil through Thursday night and successfully shot the boar at around 3.15 am on Friday. The carcass was buried at the site as per official guidelines.

R Murugan, deputy director, Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve, said, “Two more wild boars that have been damaging crops in Pamppatti village under the Kariyapatti Taluk of the Watrap Range were trapped and released by forest personnel.”

Meanwhile, district-level and field-level committees, including forest and local body officials, have been formed to monitor and prevent wild boar-related crop damage across Virudhunagar.