Forest department issues warning on crocodile movement near TN's Chidambaram

CUDDALORE: The Forest Department has issued warnings and distributed awareness pamphlets to residents of villages along the Old Kollidam River near Chidambaram after crocodiles were sighted in the area. The warning follows the release of a large volume of surplus water from the Kollidam River.

Forest Range Officer Vasanth Bhaskar, Forester Panneerselvam, and Forest Guard Anbumani's team visited villages including Velakkudi, Agaranallur, and Pazhaiyannallur on Saturday. The team went door-to-door to alert residents.

“We advised people not to enter canals or ponds and to stay vigilant,” Forest Range Officer Vasanth Bhaskar said. “Crocodile movements have been noticed in these regions.”

Meanwhile, heavy rain in Cuddalore over the past five days has caused flooding in parts of Chidambaram. Fire and rescue services personnel captured five snakes that had entered residential areas and schools. Fire and Rescue Station Officer P. Manimaran said, “The snakes were safely rescued and released into the forest.”

The incidents occurred at Chidambaram Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ramakrishna Higher Secondary School, a house near Annamalai University Agricultural College in Annamalainagar, another house in VNS Nagar, and one in Malaikatti Street.