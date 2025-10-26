Madras HC refuses to allow cockfight event citing statutory prohibition

MADURAI: Observing that there is a statutory prohibition against conducting animal fight events, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently dismissed a petition filed by a man challenging the rejection of his application seeking permission to conduct a cockfight event in Peraiyur taluk, Madurai.

Hearing a plea filed by M Muventhan, Justice G R Swaminathan pointed out Section 11 (1) (m) and (n) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which penalises persons who organise animal fighting. The DGP had also issued a circular dated August 28, 2025, holding cockfights should not be allowed, he added.

However, there are exempting provisions in the Act, such as Section 28 (animal sacrifice in the name of religion) and Section 17 (scientific experiments), he noted. “In the name of culture, certain events such as Jallikattu have been permitted. Even Article 29 (deals with cultural rights) of the Constitution of India was invoked for that purpose,” the judge said.

“Though cockfights can be said to be prevalent and there is even a well-known film ‘Aadukalam’ featuring them as its central theme, I am afraid that cultural status cannot be conferred on cockfights in the state of TN,” the judge observed.

If the Tamil Nadu government enacted a law akin to the 2017 amendment made in the wake of Jallikattu agitation, the petitioner may have a case, he added.

Holding the petitioner has no legal right as the statute expressly prohibits animal fighting events, the judge dismissed the petition.

‘Prevalent but cannot be given cultural status’

