NLCIL launches three community infrastructure projects in TN' Neyveli

CUDDALORE: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) inaugurated three community welfare projects on Friday under its ongoing Special Campaign 5.0, part of the Swachhata Hi Seva programme.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD of NLCIL, inaugurated the projects in the presence of Samir Swarup, Director (HR), senior officials, representatives of trade unions, and SC/ST welfare federations.

The first project involved the renovation of a community hall at Sri Sivasubramania Swamy Temple, Veluduyanpattu, Neyveli township. The two-floor hall will serve devotees and visitors for religious functions. The second project was the renovation of 'Arusuvai koodam' dining hall at Block-25 NLC Guest House, which hosts company guests, technical experts, auditors, and employees’ visitors.

The third initiative converted unused bank quarters in Block-12, Neyveli Township, into a 'Ladies trainee hostel' with all facilities and safety measures for woman apprentices and employees.

These projects are part of NLCIL’s broader efforts under the campaign launched on October 2, promoting cleanliness, community participation, and sustainable living.