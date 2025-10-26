Pained by minister’s remark on water release issue, says TNCC chief

CHENNAI: The issue of water resources department’s engineers not intimating TNCC president and Sriperumbudur MLA K Selvaperunthagai or other elected representatives in the region regarding the release of water from Chembarambakkam reservoir has refused to die down with the leader stating on Saturday that he was pained by WRD Minister Duraimurugan’s remarks on the matter.

Responding to Selvaperunthagai’s criticism of the engineers, Duraimurugan, talking to reporters in Ranipet on Friday, had said he was saddened to hear the TNCC chief’s remarks. He said that there was no rule that required officials to inform MLAs or MPs before release of water, except in Mettur reservoir where the chief minister usually opens the shutters.

Unhappy with the minister’s response, Selvaperunthagai hit back on Saturday. When asked about Duraimurugan’s remarks, he said he was the one pained by the minister’s comments. He said it was unacceptable to say that it was not mandatory to inform elected representatives and he was hurt hearing a veteran minister like Duraimurugan saying so.

Earlier, Selvaperunthagai had argued that it was the elected representatives who worked closely with the people during emergencies like floods and therefore they ought to be informed before the release of water or at least after it was done.