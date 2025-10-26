Ramadoss appoints daughter as PMK’s new working president

DHARMAPURI/COIMBATORE: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss on Saturday appointed his elder daughter Srikanthi Parasuraman as the working president of the party. Making the announcement at a party meeting in Dharmapuri on Saturday, Ramadoss also introduced

G K M Tamil Kumaran, who was recently appointed as the PMK’s youth wing president, to the PMK cadre assembled at the event.

“The position of working president is vacant. He (Anbumani) has not accepted it. So, I am announcing Srikanthi as the working president. She will protect the party and me,” Ramadoss said. The meeting was presided by Pennagaram MLA G K Mani.

Speaking about the party’s growth, Ramadoss said, “Forty years ago, four people had planted seeds in Dharmapuri, the seeds spread across the state over time, and now they have grown into trees at every corner of the state.”

Extending wishes to Tamil Kumaran, Ramadoss said, “G K Mani is an exceptional hard worker who strived for the welfare of the people, which is why he was chosen by the people as an MLA for four terms. Now we have appointed G K M Tamil Kumaran as the youth wing president, he will not only bring honour to Dharmapuri but to the entire state of Tamil Nadu. After taking charge as the youth wing president, Dharmapuri is the first district he has visited. I extend my wishes to him.”

Commenting on the alliance for the upcoming election, Ramadoss said, “I will decide on the alliance, it will be a victorious alliance.”

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at Coimbatore International Airport, and later in Tiruppur during a protest to control pollution in Noyyal River, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss refused to respond to questions on Ramadoss’s announcement. “It is an internal party matter and cannot be discussed publicly. I will announce my stance soon,” Anbumani said.