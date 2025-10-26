Three Pondicherry University professors suspended; Karaikal faculty shifted to Andaman amid uproar

PUDUCHERRY: Three professors of Pondicherry University have been suspended and a faculty member from the Karaikal campus has been transferred to the Port Blair campus in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands following allegations of sexual harassment. The action comes in the wake of sustained student protests and mounting political pressure demanding disciplinary action against the accused faculty members.
The controversy erupted after an audio clip went viral alleging that a professor from the Karaikal campus had sexually harassed female students. The incident triggered widespread outrage among the student community, leading to a mass protest at the Puducherry University campus on October 9. Students demanded immediate action from the university administration and protection for complainants.
The protest turned tense when police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the students. Several students were detained and cases were registered against 24 of them. The police action sparked strong condemnation from student bodies, rights activists and political groups, who accused the administration of attempting to silence the students rather than addressing the allegations. In the meantime, three more complaints of sexual harassment followed.
Following the campus unrest, Home Minister A Namassivayam held talks with university officials and student representatives. He assured that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) would conduct a fair and thorough inquiry into the allegations and that strict action would be taken against the culprits.
Subsequently, three professors from the main campus were suspended. The professor from the Karaikal campus, who is at the centre of the controversy, was transferred to the Port Blair campus. University sources said he was not suspended as no official written complaint had been lodged by the victim. However, the Karaikal District Complaints Committee, headed by the Collector, has initiated an independent inquiry into the allegations.
Meanwhile, students of the Port Blair campus have submitted a written complaint to the centre head opposing the posting of the transferred professor. They have demanded his immediate removal from the campus. The complaint has been forwarded to the Registrar of Pondicherry University, and the professor has been temporarily barred from taking classes, according to sources.
Political parties under the INDIA alliance staged a protest on Thursday, demanding the removal of the accused professors and withdrawal of the police cases filed against the students. They also sought transparency in the inquiry and the establishment of a safe and gender-sensitive environment across university campuses.
Student groups have welcomed the suspension orders but insisted that the inquiry must be completed in a time-bound manner, free from administrative or political interference and unconditional withdrawal of cases against protesting students.
Further developments are awaited as the ICC proceeds with its inquiry.