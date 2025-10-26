Three Pondicherry University professors suspended; Karaikal faculty shifted to Andaman amid uproar

PUDUCHERRY: Three professors of Pondicherry University have been suspended and a faculty member from the Karaikal campus has been transferred to the Port Blair campus in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands following allegations of sexual harassment. The action comes in the wake of sustained student protests and mounting political pressure demanding disciplinary action against the accused faculty members.

The controversy erupted after an audio clip went viral alleging that a professor from the Karaikal campus had sexually harassed female students. The incident triggered widespread outrage among the student community, leading to a mass protest at the Puducherry University campus on October 9. Students demanded immediate action from the university administration and protection for complainants.

The protest turned tense when police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the students. Several students were detained and cases were registered against 24 of them. The police action sparked strong condemnation from student bodies, rights activists and political groups, who accused the administration of attempting to silence the students rather than addressing the allegations. In the meantime, three more complaints of sexual harassment followed.

Following the campus unrest, Home Minister A Namassivayam held talks with university officials and student representatives. He assured that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) would conduct a fair and thorough inquiry into the allegations and that strict action would be taken against the culprits.